Aggies Wire Staff Predictions ahead of Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will finish the 2023 regular season on the road vs. the red-hot 14th-ranked LSU Tigers, as quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Jayden Daniels has been on an absolute tear, accounting for 4,591 yards and 46 touchdowns.

After the firing of Jimbo Fisher, interim head coach Elijah Robinson is now 1-0 after the Aggies defeated Abilene Christian 38-10; as the search for Fisher’s successor continues to dominate the headlines, this team is focused on Saturday’s task at hand: Beating LSU two years in a row, and earning their first win in Baton Rouge (LA) since the 1994 season.

How will A&M’s defense fare against the Tigers’ high-flying offense? Pressure in the pocket and limiting big plays downfield is their only option to limit Daniels from having a career day. Offensively, this falls in the hands of sophomore signal caller Jaylen Henderson, who, in his third career start, must have his best outing yet, which is asking a lot.

Ahead of the matchup, we provided several storylines and five players to watch to help give the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our official prediction staff predictions for Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU.

Managing Editor, Cameron Ohnysty:

“Texas A&M’s football future will be Jimbo Fisher-less for the first time in six seasons, and until a permanent successor is named, interim head coach Elijah Robinson looks to take the Aggies into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, against the high-scoring No. 14 LSU Tigers while trying to limit superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels, which is a very, very tall task.

How will they do it? Pressuring Daniels in the pocket to start, but realistically, the Tigers will score, and the Aggies need to respond, as sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson will need to expose the Tigers’ porous secondary on nearly every possession because, more likely than not, this is going to be a high scoring affair.”

Prediction: LSU 35, Texas A&M 31

Staff Writer, Jarrett Johnson:

“At one point, I had the Aggies beating LSU by a slim margin. Well, times have changed, and so has my prediction. In contrast, the LSU defense is not a top unit, but the Aggies will still have their third-string QB starting just his third game of the season in Death Valley.

Normally, when you have one of the top defenses in the nation, they can help mask a few issues. However, the Tigers’ Heisman-contending QB Jayden Daniels and two 1,000-yard receivers, including Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., are leading the way….expect big plays and multiple pass inference calls.”

Prediction: LSU 42, Texas A&M 24

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT., and ESPN will carry the game.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire