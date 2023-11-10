Aggies Wire Staff Predictions ahead of Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Tough times for Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC), as earning bowl eligibility is pretty much the last true accomplishment the Aggies can muster in 2023, outside of beating LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1994 at the end of the month, as far fetched as that may sound.

This Saturday, head coach Jimbo Fisher’s resilient team returns to Kyle Field to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC) on Saturday night, as the Aggies have lost five straight matchups to both Mississippi programs, including both games last year.

This will be the Aggies’ first primetime kick-off of the season, and at this point, it may not mean that much to those watching from home, but for Aggie fans attending the game, expect a raucous crowd with plenty of implications still on the line. While the Bulldogs have dealt with plenty of adversity, quarterback Will Rogers is still listed as day-to-day but is 2-1 against A&M, including three touchdowns in their 2022 meeting.

This week, we have provided several storylines and players to watch ahead of the game to help provide the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday night.

Here are our official prediction staff predictions for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State.

Cameron Ohnysty, Managing Editor:

“Last Saturday’s 38-35 road loss to Ole Miss could have potentially sealed Jimbo Fisher’s fate. Still, due to the fight shown on both sides of the ball, especially quarterback Max Johnson’s second-half surge, the defeat was nothing more than a heartwrenching ending to an already highly disappointing campaign. Licking their wounds, the goal of earning bowl eligibility is still on the table this weekend. Mississippi State’s usual high-octane passing attack has virtually disappeared under new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, but don’t count out quarterback Will Rogers (day-to-day), who has owned the Aggies for the last two seasons. Texas A&M’s secondary could be in for another poor showing if the Aggies’ defensive front fails to provide consistent pressure in the pocket. Still, overall, I trust A&M’s offense to continue where they left off last week (If Max Johnson starts) and take full advantage of State’s average pass defense, especially if WR Evan Stewart returns to the lineup. The Aggies are 18.5-point favorites for a reason, folks.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 10

Jarrett Johnson, Staff Writer:

“After last week’s performance by the Aggie offense, I’m comfortable saying that they will cross the 30-point mark again, that’s if Max Johnson is indeed healthy. He took a beating last week that led to a few days of rumors about Johnson’s availability for Saturday’s game. So, unless we are told something different, I’m assuming Johnson will start in the offense and pick up where they left off. The defense is still the strength of this team. Even if last week on paper didn’t look pretty, they still had a pestering pass rush and played the run ok overall. However, the secondary once again struggled, allowing another 200-yard receiver. Luckily for Texas A&M, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are as dynamic as the Rebels, and I expect the defense to have multiple sacks and a forced fumble.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire