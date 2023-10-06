Aggies Wire Staff Predictions ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will face its biggest test of the 2023 season thus far, as Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) comes to College Station in front of what should be a sold-out Kyle Field.

In a game that will likely be won in the trenches, the Aggie’s surging defensive line hopes to continue wreaking havoc in the backfield, as Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s strong arm duel-threat ability poses a challenge for Texas A&M’s secondary, ranked 9th nationally in passing yards allowed.

The bottom line is that this is a monumental game for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who, after going 5-7 and 2-6 in the SEC last season, knows that to solidify his future standing with the program, winning and winning against top tier SEC competition at a consistent rate will act as his judge and jury.

Ahead of the matchup with the Crimson Tide, a game that seemingly always frustratingly comes down to the final game, we at Aggies Wire have provided several key storylines and five players to watch ahead of the game. At the same time, Our Staff has made our predictions ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Cameron Ohnysty, Managing Editor:

“The SEC West has been chaotic and simply underwhelming through five games this season, but for Texas A&M and Alabama, LSU’s defensive collapse against Ole Miss provided a huge opportunity to establish division supremacy this weekend. Both are on similar hot streaks, at least record-wise, winning three in a row while reaching a 2-0 mark in the SEC, as both teams have dominated defensively. At the same time, Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has kept the offensive ship afloat after Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury. On paper, Texas A&M is just as talented or even more talented than the Tide, but in the last two seasons, neither team has truly dominated the series, splitting their previous two meetings. Flip-flopping back and forth for most of the week, Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe’s potential hamstring issue combined with an offensive line allowing a sack 15.6% of the time will go against an Aggie defensive front that’s recorded 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in their last two games. Something has to give, so I’m taking the Ags in a tight one.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 24, Alabama 21

Pete Hernandez, Staff Writer:

“This is the big one and will be the first indicator of whether Texas A&M is on the precipice of huge success. The last two games between these two have been tight, and I think we see a similar scenario come Saturday. Whether Jalen Milroe is fully healthy or not, Alabama will count on the ground game to be physical with the Aggies. But the latter’s defense is playing their best ball as of late, and with a more proven offense, will grind out a close win at home.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 26, Alabama 23

Jarrett Johnson, Staff Writer:

“At the beginning of the season, I had the Aggies falling to Alabama 27-34, but after watching the game last weekend, I changed my mind. The Texas A&M defense has a golden opportunity to show that last week’s performance was no fluke. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is a more dangerous running threat than KJ Jefferson. However, he is lacking in the passing game, which should allow the Aggies to load the box. I see Max Johnson having a rough game against a tough defense but pulling through to help lead the offense to another 30-point game with the help of the defense giving him an extra possession or two.”

Final Score: Texas A&M 34, Alabama 27

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire