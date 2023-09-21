Aggies Wire goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ with Auburn Wire

SEC play begins for nearly every conference program this weekend. Starting with Texas A&M (2-1) hosting the Auburn Tigers (3-0) with first-year head coach Hugh Freeze at the helm.

The Tigers are off to a surprising undefeated start after escaping Berekely with a late-night 14-10 victory over Cal in Week 2, while, similar to the Aggies’ 47-3 win over UL Monroe, dominated a lesser opponent last weekend after defeating Samford 45-13.

Auburn is led by a talented defensive secondary led by CB Nehemiah Pritchett and nickel Donovan Kaufman, who are both set to return this weekend. In contrast, the Tigers’ experienced defensive line can pressure the pocket during any possession.

Offensively, it may take a year or so to reach its true potential under Freeze, yet the quarterback duo of Michigan State transfer Peyton Thorne and duel threat Robby Ashford’s running ability serves as a 1-2 punch that could cause the Aggies defense some headaches on the ground if they can strike early.

To gain a deeper understanding of how the Tigers will perform on Saturday, we spoke with Auburn Wire editor Taylor Jones to gain said perspective. And as usual, he thoroughly delivered.

Jones spoke about Peyton Thorne and Robby Ashford under center, the Tigers’ defense, and lingering injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

Enjoy this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Statement game for Texas A&M's defense?

Auburn’s offense recently struggled to find any consistency against Cal on the road, but finally, the offense arrived in their blowout win against Samford. How will they look to attack the Aggie’s defense?

Auburn’s offensive line has improved since last season and will need to combat the pass rush. Both quarterbacks have proven they can run, but successful passing has yet to show its face. Auburn will need to improve passing the ball and will need to have a stronger day out of its running backs to win.

A potential big day for Aggies' defensive back Bryce Anderson

Aside from Robby Ashford’s legs, Peyton Thorne’s ability to make plays out of structure was seen last weekend after rushing for 127 yards on the ground. Are both QBs a threat to consistently make plays with their feet on Saturday?

Thorne’s rushing ability caught everyone off guard last weekend, which makes the quarterback position stronger, in my opinion. Thorne needs more time to develop his consistency, in my opinion. Ashford, however, will make a mile out of an inch in the red zone. Freeze has not found the perfect formula for both quarterbacks, but he continues to perfect his craft.

Auburns' secondary may be the x-factor

Auburn was without CB Nehemiah Pritchett and nickel Donovan Kaufman last week, but both are expected to return for Saturday’s matchup. How significant are they in matching up against an Aggies WR group that consists of Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Ainias Smith, etc.?

Nehemiah Pritchett will be the one to beat as far as one-on-one coverage goes, while Kaufman will be responsible for speeding up the decision process for Weigman. The secondary is the most experienced unit that Auburn has as far as returning players are concerned, and Pritchett compliments the likes of Kaufman, DJ James, and Jaylin Simpson well. Simpson is another guy to watch, as he has hauled in three interceptions through three games, which has driven his NFL stock up.

A battle in the trenches is looming

Auburn boasts an 11th-ranked pass-rushing grade (per PFF) and should be a good test for A&M’s offensive line. Conner Weigman has shown his ability to move around in the pocket, so which Tigers up front are you looking to generate pressure and force the ball out of Weigman’s hands quickly?

He has not seen the field as much as we had hoped due to injury, but Jalen McLeod is a guy that I am excited about. Aggies fans may remember him from last season’s game against Appalachian State, where he pressured A&M quarterbacks five times and recorded two sacks. Regarding players who have seen the field significantly this season, watch for Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Marcus Harris on the line, and Eugene Asante at the linebacker position. Those three have combined to record 16 QB pressures with three sacks.

Aggies open SEC play with a statement win

So, who wins and why?

History would suggest taking Auburn in this one, seeing as they are 4-1 at Kyle Field since 2012. However, they have not had the opportunity to see the combination of quarterback/receiver that Texas A&M possesses, so it is hard for me to gauge how well the defense will perform. Offensively, things are still gelling, which could cause a setback. I’ll give it to Texas A&M in a close one, 27-24.

