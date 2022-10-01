Aggies trail Mississippi State 14-0 at half time

The story for the Texas A&M offense in the first half sounds eerily familiar for anyone who has followed this team this year. The group led by quarterback Max Johnson, has been completely unable to generate any consistency. Resulting in a failure to maintain possession, and not enough points.

The Aggies ran a grand total of 11 offensive plays on two possessions in the first quarter, gaining only 74 total yards, before stalling out around mid-field and being forced to punt both times. The second quarter appeared to be off to a better start for the Aggies, as the defense, which held up well through the first quarter, forced a 3 and out and a punt on Mississippi State’s first possession of the 2nd period, which Moose Muhammad returned to the Mississippi State 38 yard line. But after reaching the red zone for only the 7th time on the season, Devon Achane fumbled at the 5 yard line.

That was when the dam broke for the Aggies defense, as the Bull Dogs drove 94 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and then 70 yards for a second score on their next possession.

The Aggies mounted a two-minute effort towards the end of the half, but another red zone turnover, this time, a sack fumble by Max Johnson left the Aggies scoreless.

In all the Bulldogs ran 46 offensive plays in the half to the Aggies 24, and the scoreboard reflects that disparity.

Can the Aggies mount another second half stampede to come back like they did against Arkansas?

