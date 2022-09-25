Aggies Trail 14-13 after a wild first half vs Arkansas

The first half of the Southwest classic, was…. memorable. The normally stingy A&M defense gave up 280 total yards and 2 passing touchdowns including an uncharacteristic coverage bust in the secondary to allow Warren Thompson to run wide open down the field for a 56-yard touchdown pass from Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson to put the Hogs in front 14-0.

After the Aggies failed to move the ball at all, and punted four straight times after 3-and-outs in the first quarter, Devon Achane made the play to break things open, busting free for a 63-yard run from the Aggies 7-yard line, eventually leading to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Then the craziness really insued. As K.J. Jefferson had the Arkansas offense rolling down the field again, he dove and extended the ball in an attempt to score. But Aggies linebacker Chris Russell knocked ball out before it got to the goal line, and it bounced straight to Aggies corner Tyreek Chappell, who took off with it, and then lateraled it to teammate Demani Richardson who carried it the rest of the 99 yards needed for another Aggies score.

You have to see this to believe it.@chappell_tyreek →@therealdemani→ 97 yards to the 🏡 📺 ESPN | #BTHOarkansas pic.twitter.com/M3Ukdtdr4y — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 25, 2022

The Aggies botched the extra point and the teams went into the half 14-13.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire