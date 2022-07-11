Aggies make top 5 for 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean

Texas A&M has officially made the top 5 for one of the better wide receiver prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Miami, Florida’s Andy Jean. Currently listed as a 4-Star prospect, and the 38th ranked wide receiver prospect in the country according to 247Sports, Jean is going into his senior season at Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida, where he has already accumulated 903 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in two seasons at the varsity level, with the hopes of having his best statistical season yet in 2022.

As of now, Andy Jean has narrowed his options to 5 schools, which include Alabama, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Jean was recently committed to Miami in late January, but decided to reopen his commitment on March 18th, and has since then taken unofficial visits to Florida, Miami, Georgia, and Texas A&M, while officially visiting the Aggies on June 10th, and Florida on June 24th.

Here is a condensed summary from 247Sports of Andy Jean’s time as a wide receiver for Northwestern High School:

2021: A go-to target for one of South Florida’s most storied high school programs. Caught 40 passes for 733 yards (18.3 yards per reception) and 8 touchdowns in 14 games while playing in Sunshine State’s 6A classification. Had arguably his best game against the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy catching 6 balls for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns in a loss on the road; Played on the offseason 7-on-7 circuit for the Miami Immortals.

Texas A&M will continue to keep its head in the game despite the recent recruiting misses in the last couple of weeks, and receiving a commitment from a prospect like Andy Jean could turn the tides and get this show back on the road.

