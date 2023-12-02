Should the Aggies target former Oregon WR Ashton Cozart from the Transfer Portal?

As we’ll be covering throughout the month, movement in the transfer portal concerning additions and subtractions from Texas A&M’s roster ahead of new head football coach Mike Elko’s first season at the helm has begun to take shape, as four players have already left the program for new opportunities in 2024.

During former head coach Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, utilizing the transfer portal was not at the top of his list, but when he finally did last offseason, 2023 contributors such as wide receiver Jahdae Walker (27 receptions, 453 yards, 2 TDs) provided stellar play during the backend of the season, providing that experience trumps talent at several positions.

After offering former North Texas WR Ja’Mori Maclin earlier this week, Elko is undoubtedly taking an aggressive approach to adding more production to the unit, as 2024 five-star WR Cam Coleman’s flip to Auburn coupled with incoming junior WR Evan Stewart’s indecisiveness regarding his future in College Station.

Well, the receiving options continue to pile up before the transfer portal “officially” opens on Monday, Dec. 4, and Oregon WR Ashton Cozart is certainly a player with untapped potential. As a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Flower Mound (TX), the Aggies offered Cozart due to his size (6-3 195 pounds) and speed, with the potential to become a true X receiver in the right system.

Seldom used during his freshman season in Eugene (OR), Cozart likely feels that a quarterback change at the program in 2024 would further hinder his development, and with Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman eager to return next season, Cozart could play closer to his family while transitioning to the most competitive conference in the Power 5.

