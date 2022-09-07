Aggies stay put in week 2 AP Top 25 rankings

After a productive and exciting labor day weekend of college football, the AP released its week 2 rankings on Tuesday afternoon, with a couple of surprises right off the bat. Texas A&M came into the season ranked 6th overall in the week one AP poll and is coming off of a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State.

After Georgia embarrassed Oregon, Ohio State bested Notre Dame, and North Carolina State narrowly escaped East Carolina, changes were sure to occur in the rankings this week, but the Aggies managed to stay put at #6.

Here are the rest of the AP Top 10 ranked teams going into week 2 of the college football season:

USC Trojans

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) poses after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Kyron Drones (15) scores a touchdown against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs the offense during the first half against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (bottom) after being tackled for a loss by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) after a touchdown pass against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Utah State defensive back Hunter Reynolds (27) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

