Aggies starting linebacker is named to the 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year List

It was announced Wednesday morning that Texas A&M standout freshman Taurean York made the 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year List.

Coming into the year, there were major questions at the linebacker position, especially after losing the top linebacker in the 11th hour in back-to-back cycles. York has stepped up in a significant way, not only with his play on the field, but he is a natural leader. Routinely being called wise beyond his years has led to him being the signal caller on the field.

York has been an outstanding addition to the team and is just scratching the surface of his potential. Outlets across the country have taken notice of his play as he has become a well-known name.

York stats through eight games:

47 Total Tackles

6.5 TFLs

1 Sack

1 Forced Fumble

Below is how the official website describes the spirit of the award.

“In 2019, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced that there would be a new nationally recognized college football award – The Freshman Player of The Year. In honor of his tremendous freshman season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, they named this award after Shaun Alexander.”

Congrats to York, and we look forward to seeing him grow during his time in Aggieland.

