Can the Aggies show enough on offense to help on the recruiting trail?

The Aggies finally mustered some real life offensive success on Saturday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, as freshman quarterback Conner Weigman made his first career start, and played better than any Aggies quarterback in atleast 3-4 years.

Weigman’s stat line, 28 completions on 44 attempts (64%), 338 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Weigman’s favorite targets on the night, were sophomore Moose Muhammad III who hauled in 8 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown, and fellow freshman Evan Stewart, who racked up 6 catches for 88 yards and an unbelievable score of his own.

Devon Achane wasn’t left out of the party either, as the only steady part of the Aggies offense rushed 25 times for 138 yards, and added 7 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

It was really the first time the Aggies offense had looked like a confident and competent bunch in the entire season, and they broke a 9 game streak of failing to score more than 24 points against an FBS opponent.

All of this life couldn’t have come at a better time for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who has been hearing calls for his job, and criticisms of his contract structure for weeks, and who has failed to secure a single commitment from an offensive skill player or quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

It’s hard to blame a young player for being hesitant to sign up to play in an offense that has been one of the worst in college football this year, no matter how much they may admire the program or how good their relationship is with the coaching staff.

But if the Aggies can string together more positive offensive outcomes over the last month of the season, perhaps they can point to the positive trending performances and their young core with Weigman, Evans, and others returning for 2023 and beyond, and maybe even a new offensive coordinator and lure some high profile pass catchers and running backs to College Station.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes

Story continues

List

Who should the Aggies next offensive coordinator be?

List

Praise continues to roll in for Aggies' quarterback Conner Weigman's starting debut

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire