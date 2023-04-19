Aggies receiver Evan Stewart agrees to NIL deal with luxury fashion brand Coach

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart will be making highlight-worthy catches for the Aggies later this fall, but when it comes to making big moves off the field there’s no better time than the present.

According to On3, the sophomore wideout, who was a five-star plus recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle and of the key members of A&M’s top-ranked class, has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the luxury fashion brand Coach. After promoting the brand on his Instagram multiple times as of late, it appears that Tuesday’s news put a stamp on their official partnership.

The luxury brand specializes in leather handbags, luggage, accessories, and clothing.

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart has an NIL deal with the luxury fashion brand Coach. The former five-star plus recruit led the Aggies with 649 receiving yards last year. LSU's Angel Reese also has a deal with the brand. More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/iXqIA3pzPi pic.twitter.com/Y2ckaKoeCX — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) April 18, 2023

The Aggies’ star receiver joins fellow SEC athlete and LSU basketball star Angel Reese, who is coming off a national championship, as recent signees with the luxury brand. Reese agreed to a deal with the company back in August and gifted her entire team Coach bags ahead of the Women’s 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Stewart flashed his star potential as a true freshman in 2022, finishing with 53 receptions for 649 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Over this past weekend, he hauled in seven catches for 97 yards in the Aggies’ annual Maroon and White spring game.

Story continues

The sophomore’s latest deal with Coach only expands his current NIL portfolio after he agreed to a deal with NIL deal with NOCCO USA, a popular European drink that was developed in Sweden. According to On3, his $871,000 valuation ranks No. 29 in the On3 NIL 100, which is a NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation. He also ranks No. 18 in NIL valuation in college football.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

Texas legislation could have a significant impact on The 12th Man+ Fund at Texas A&M ESPN's FPI predicts each game on Texas A&M's 2023 schedule 247 Sports' Josh Pate sees Texas A&M as the 'most interesting team in the country' for 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire