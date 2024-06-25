Aggies rally falls short; Tennessee wins Men’s College World Series crown

OMAHA, Nebraska – So close, yet, so far.

Texas A&M’s bid for a national championship in baseball fell a run short Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, as top-ranked Tennessee held on late to get past the No. 3-ranked Aggies, 6-5 in the decicisive game three of the Finals.

Texas A&M (53-15), down 6-1, scored two runs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, but it wasn’t enough.

Tennessee (60-13) sent three men around to score in the bottom of the seventh, which put the Aggies at a huge disadvantage.

Both teams collected 13 hits in the game, with Jackson Appel and Hayden Schott garnering three hits apiece for the Maroon and White.

Zander Sechrist (6-1) picked up the win on the hill for the Volunteers, with Aaron Combs notching his sixth save of the season.

Five Tennessee pitchers amassed a total of 14 strike outs.

Texas A&M’s Justin Lampkins (3-3) was the losing pitcher of record.