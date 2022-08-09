Aggies open at #7 in Coaches Poll

As college football season draws near, more and more pre-season rankings and polls continue to be released. On Monday, perhaps the most prestigious of pre-season college football rankings were released, as USA Today released the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The coaches poll is voted on by 66 FBS head coaches from around the country, and updated weekly, starting with the first iteration released this week.

In the poll, each vote counts for a certain number of points (1st place is 25 points, 25th is 1 point), and the points are totaled to stack the teams from 1 to 25.

Four teams, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas (WHAT?!) received first place votes in the initial poll, and the Aggies landed at #7 overall.

Let’s take a look through the rest of the Top-10.

Baylor Bears - 891 Points

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners - 1027 points

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes - 1134 Points

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies - 1219 points

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines - 1232 points

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks on the field alongside offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (77), offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and running back Donovan Edwards (7) in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fightin' Irish - 1284 points

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Clemson Tigers - 1356 points

Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry (5) and linebacker James Skalski (47) celebrate after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs - 1542 points

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson (23) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide - 1634 points

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire