Aggies OL has to medically retire after missing spring ball, per report

Per a report from Brian Perroni – recruiting insider for 247Sports – Aggies’ OL Smart Chibuzo is medically retiring after missing the 2022 spring ball season.

The 6-4 sophomore, from Hightower High School, took a redshirt year in 2020 in which he saw his first game action in an Aggies’ uniform at center in a dominant victory at South Carolina. In Chibuzo’s 2021 freshman season, the Missouri City, Texas product saw game action in wins over Kent State and New Mexico.

Originally a 3-star offensive guard, Chibuzo ultimately signed into the Texas A&M family in June 2018 with over 20 other offers on the table from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Texas and Ole Miss, to name a few.

I've been told that Texas A&M OL Smart Chibuzo is having to medically retire. He saw action in three games over his two years but missed spring ball — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) June 8, 2022

