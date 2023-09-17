Advertisement

Aggies in the NFL: Where to watch in Week 2 of the NFL Schedule

Cameron Ohnysty
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season started in the city of brotherly love as the Philadelphia Eagles opened their home slate vs. the visiting Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift led the game win rushing with 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground, leading the Eagles to an underwhelming 34-28 win as their schedule only gets tougher down the stretch.

On the other side, the not-so-lucky Vikings did have an impressive day through the air, as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson made several highlight-worthy catches, totaling 11 receptions and a game-high 159 yards receiving in a losing effort.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodger’s season-ending ankle injury was a huge blow to a team clearly on the rise with Super Bowl dreams; their last-second win after a rousing punt return touchdown from rookie WR Xavier Gibson instilled some hope that backup quarterback Zach Wilson can get the job done behind one of the best defenses the league has to offer.

As we do every week during the regular season, plenty of Aggies are well-represented within the NFL, including some of the best players on both sides of the ball. Here are the matchups, game times, and broadcasting information for several Aggies playing in the NFL this Sunday and Monday.

Linebacker Von Miller, Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor: Las Vegar Raiders @ Buffalo Bills

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: CBS

  • Line: Buffalo, -8.0

Defensive tackle Justin Madibuike, running back Trayveon Williams: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) shakes hands with place kicker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33537" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Evan McPherson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Evan McPherson</a> (2) as they wrap up warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cleveland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Browns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cleveland Browns</a> and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) shakes hands with place kicker Evan McPherson (2) as they wrap up warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: CBS

  • Line: Cincinnati, -3.0

Wide receiver Christian Kirk: Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: CBS

  • Line: Kansas City, -3.0

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill. running back Isaiah Spiller: Los Angelas Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-orleans/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New Orleans Saints;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New Orleans Saints</a> during the fourth quarter at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: CBS

  • Line: Chargers, -2.5

Head coach Dan Campbell, Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, wide receiver Josh Reynolds: Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29235" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jared Goff;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jared Goff</a> (16) talks to head coach Dan Campbell before a play against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to head coach Dan Campbell before a play against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: FOX

  • Line: Detroit Lions, -4.5

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green (IR): Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: FOX

  • Line: Houston, -1.0

Wide receiver Mike Evans: Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: FOX

  • Line: Tampa Bay, -2.5

Safety Donovan Wilson. defensive end Micheal Clemons: New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Time: 3:25 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: CBS

  • Line: Cowboys, -8.5

Running back De'von Achane: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Offensive lineman Eric McCoy: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 18

  • Time: 6:15 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN2

  • Line: Saints, -3.0

Defensive end Myles Garett: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30114" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Myles Garrett;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Myles Garrett</a> (95) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32671" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Joe Burrow;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Joe Burrow</a> (9) as Cincinnati Bengals center <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29455" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ted Karras;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ted Karras</a> (64) blocks in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) blocks in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

  • Time: 7:15 p.m. CT.

  • Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

  • Line: Cleveland. -2.5

