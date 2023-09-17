Aggies in the NFL: Where to watch in Week 2 of the NFL Schedule

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season started in the city of brotherly love as the Philadelphia Eagles opened their home slate vs. the visiting Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift led the game win rushing with 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground, leading the Eagles to an underwhelming 34-28 win as their schedule only gets tougher down the stretch.

On the other side, the not-so-lucky Vikings did have an impressive day through the air, as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson made several highlight-worthy catches, totaling 11 receptions and a game-high 159 yards receiving in a losing effort.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodger’s season-ending ankle injury was a huge blow to a team clearly on the rise with Super Bowl dreams; their last-second win after a rousing punt return touchdown from rookie WR Xavier Gibson instilled some hope that backup quarterback Zach Wilson can get the job done behind one of the best defenses the league has to offer.

As we do every week during the regular season, plenty of Aggies are well-represented within the NFL, including some of the best players on both sides of the ball. Here are the matchups, game times, and broadcasting information for several Aggies playing in the NFL this Sunday and Monday.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Buffalo, -8.0

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) shakes hands with place kicker Evan McPherson (2) as they wrap up warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Cincinnati, -3.0

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Kansas City, -3.0

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Chargers, -2.5

Head coach Dan Campbell, Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, wide receiver Josh Reynolds: Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to head coach Dan Campbell before a play against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Line: Detroit Lions, -4.5

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green (IR): Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Line: Houston, -1.0

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Line: Tampa Bay, -2.5

Safety Donovan Wilson. defensive end Micheal Clemons: New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Cowboys, -8.5

Offensive lineman Eric McCoy: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Monday, Sept. 18

Time: 6:15 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN2

Line: Saints, -3.0

Defensive end Myles Garett: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) blocks in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT.

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Line: Cleveland. -2.5

