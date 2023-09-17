Aggies in the NFL: Where to watch in Week 2 of the NFL Schedule
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season started in the city of brotherly love as the Philadelphia Eagles opened their home slate vs. the visiting Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift led the game win rushing with 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground, leading the Eagles to an underwhelming 34-28 win as their schedule only gets tougher down the stretch.
On the other side, the not-so-lucky Vikings did have an impressive day through the air, as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson made several highlight-worthy catches, totaling 11 receptions and a game-high 159 yards receiving in a losing effort.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodger’s season-ending ankle injury was a huge blow to a team clearly on the rise with Super Bowl dreams; their last-second win after a rousing punt return touchdown from rookie WR Xavier Gibson instilled some hope that backup quarterback Zach Wilson can get the job done behind one of the best defenses the league has to offer.
As we do every week during the regular season, plenty of Aggies are well-represented within the NFL, including some of the best players on both sides of the ball. Here are the matchups, game times, and broadcasting information for several Aggies playing in the NFL this Sunday and Monday.
Linebacker Von Miller, Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor: Las Vegar Raiders @ Buffalo Bills
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: CBS
Line: Buffalo, -8.0
Defensive tackle Justin Madibuike, running back Trayveon Williams: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: CBS
Line: Cincinnati, -3.0
Wide receiver Christian Kirk: Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: CBS
Line: Kansas City, -3.0
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill. running back Isaiah Spiller: Los Angelas Chargers @ Tennessee Titans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: CBS
Line: Chargers, -2.5
Head coach Dan Campbell, Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, wide receiver Josh Reynolds: Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: FOX
Line: Detroit Lions, -4.5
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green (IR): Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: FOX
Line: Houston, -1.0
Wide receiver Mike Evans: Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: FOX
Line: Tampa Bay, -2.5
Safety Donovan Wilson. defensive end Micheal Clemons: New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: CBS
Line: Cowboys, -8.5
Running back De'von Achane: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
Offensive lineman Eric McCoy: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
Date: Monday, Sept. 18
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN2
Line: Saints, -3.0
Defensive end Myles Garett: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 18
Time: 7:15 p.m. CT.
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Line: Cleveland. -2.5