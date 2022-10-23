Aggies in the NFL: Where to watch in Week 7 of the NFL Season

Texas A&M is well represented in the National Football League, with some of the most well-known players and coaches descending from the ranks of the maroon and white throughout the years.

In week 6 of the NFL schedule, a number of former Texas A&M standouts once again dominated on the field, including the regular names so far with Myles Garrett (6 Tackles, 2.0 Sacks), Von Miller (4 tackles 2.0 Sacks) Christian Kirk (4 receptions, 24 yards, 1 touchdown), Mike Evans (4 receptions, 42 yards), and Donovan Wilson yet again showing out against the Eagles, recording 5 tackles and 1 sack on the game.

Week 7 of the league began on Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints 42-34, as the Cardinals led by quarterback Kyler Murray got back to their winning ways after intercepting Saint’s quarterback Andy Dalton 3 times while returning two for touchdowns. Murray had a solid day in the pocket, throwing for 204 yards and 1 touchdown, rushing for 30 yards in the process.

Here are the matchups, game times, and broadcasting information for a number of Aggies playing in the NFL this Sunday

Safety Donovan Wilson, Head Coach Dan Campbell, Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, Wide receiver Josh Reynolds: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) makes a move against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Left Tackle, Jake Matthews, Running back Trayveon Williams

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) runs for a gain defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Kicker Randy Bullock: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Story continues

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) attempts a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT

Broadcast: CBS

Wide receiver Mike Evans: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is short of the goal line as Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT

Broadcast: FOX

Wide receiver Christian Kirk: New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs with the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the final play of the game during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Defensive end, Myles Garrett, Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike: Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) (left) asks New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike (92) celebrates after tackle during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 12:00 PM CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Defensive end Micheal Clemons, Punter Braden Mann: New York Jets: New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) blocks a punt by Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell (16) during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The ball was scooped up by New York Jets safety Will Parks (39) and run in for a touchdown.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsjets 1016221479djpc

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) kicks the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 3:05 PM CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Offensive guard Kenyon Green: Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) attempt to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 3:05 PM CT.

Broadcast: CBS

Running back Isaiah Spiller: Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angelas Chargers

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 3:25 PM CT.

Broadcast: FOX

Defensive Tackle DeMarvin Leal, Left tackle Dan Moore Jr.: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas A&M University alumni including New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) post for a photo after the game at Acrisure Stadium. The Jets won 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Oct. 22nd

Time: 7:20 PM CT.

Broadcast: NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire