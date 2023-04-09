What are the Aggies’ next options after losing out on 4-star QB Air Noland?

The sport that is college football recruiting is not for the faint of heart, and when one of the top quarterback prospects of the Class of 2024 announced his decision on Sunday, Texas A&M unfortunately was one of a handful of final schools left hanging.

In a live reveal on 247Sports YouTube channel Sunday evening, 4-star quarterback Air Noland, and the No. 7 ranked signal-caller in the 2024 class, officially committed to the Ohio State University. Noland chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Oregon, and last but not least Texas A&M, among his final list of schools.

In an exclusive with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Noland noted that he’s joining Ohio State with the goal of competing for a conference championship, a National Championship, and hopefully a Heisman as well.

🚨BREAKING: 4-star QB Air Noland, the No. 7 ranked QB in the 2024 class, commits to The Ohio State University. 🌰 Story by @SWiltfong247: https://t.co/Xg6fjvxliY pic.twitter.com/O2ExKOA4aC — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 9, 2023

While losing out on an elite quarterback prospect like Noland stings, it’s key to remind the Aggies faithful that the sky is not falling! The 4-star signal-caller out of Fairburn, GA would have been an exciting addition to the QB room, but there is still plenty of talent committed to the Maroon and White, with potentially more on the way.

The Aggies have already received a commitment from 3-star QB Anthony Maddox, a 6’1″, 165 lbs signal-caller out of Hattiesburg, MS. Maddox Led Oak Grove to a 10-3 record while throwing for 2,198 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 347 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

A&M also recently offered 3-Star Quarterback EJ Caminong, who is currently committed to Washington. It’s key to note that Caminong, who boasts a strong arm and who made a huge leap in his pocket awareness and decision-making, committed to the Huskies very early on in the recruiting process.

Never say never when it comes to the ability of the Aggies to flip him toward College Station.

Finally, it’s by all means a longshot, but there remains a slight opportunity to be even more aggressive for 5-star QB Dylan Raiola out of Phoenix, AZ. The already Aggies offered the signal-caller out of Pinnacle High School, albeit he was recruited by former offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey.

Raiola is much warmer on his offers from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, and USC, but as we’ve seen time and time again in this current football landscape, recruits can re-think their initial decisions at a moment’s notice. The best college football programs don’t get swayed by early commitment decisions, so time will tell if the Aggies are set on pivoting toward some of these early-commit signal-callers.

