Who should the Aggies next offensive coordinator be?

The Aggies definitely need some help on the offensive side of the ball. Through 8 weeks, Texas A&M is 104th in scoring, 72nd in passing yards per game, 87th in first downs per game, and 101st in rushing yards per game.

Pretty much everything about the offense for the Aggies has been outright bad in 2022, the play design, the play calling, the blocking, the quarterback play, the receivers, etc., with the lone exception being Devon Achane who accounts for more than twice as many scrimmage yards 960, as the next highest players Evan Stewart who has 477 yards.

The offensive performance is seemingly starting to effect recruiting as well, as the Aggies have struck out on every offensive skill player and quarterback they’ve pursued in the 2023 cycle, with their only offensive commits thus far being linemen Chase Bisontis, TJ Shanahan, Colton Thomasson and Naquil Bertrand.

The offense took a major step forward in Week 8 when Conner Weigman got his first start, but if Jimbo Fisher wants to turn around the narrative surrounding the Aggies offense, he has one decision left to make.

Hire an offensive coordinator, and surrender the duties as the primary game-planner and play caller to that offensive coordinator.

If Jimbo can nail an offensive coordinator hire in late November, maybe it will give him an opportunity to flip some high quality offensive recruits in December.

For me, the conversation starts with Joe Brady, after being at the helm of the record setting 2019 LSU offense, Brady got the opportunity to join Matt Rhule in making the jump to the NFL. Brady never held the title of “Offensive Coordinator” at LSU but he was the play-caller, which is what we’re really looking for. If you can get Brady to return to the college game, with his background in college, and the added experience in the NFL, it would be a recruiting boon as well as a much needed change to the offensive system.

An offense that averages over 50 points and 570 yards per game, might sound like a foreign concept to Aggies at this point, but that is EXACTLY what Alex Golesh and his Tennessee Volunteers’ offense is accomplishing.

We’ve seen what Golesh can accomplish with Hendon Hooker as his quarterback, it’s not hard to imagine what he could accomplish leading Conner Weigman.

The Kansas offense was ROLLING early in the year before quarterback Jalon Daniels got hurt. Through 6 games, Daniels had 11 touchdowns and only 1 interception while completing 67% of his passes. Even the backup Jason Bean has 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions with a completion percentage over 62%, and three different ball carriers have averaged over 6 yards per carry.

Over all the Kansas offense ranks 17th in the nation in scoring. Not bad for a basketball school.

This Mike Shanahan is at the helm of a top-15 scoring offense in all of FBS, averaging over 38 points per game leading the James Madison Dukes offense in their first year at the FBS level in the Sun Belt conference.

If you’re worried about the level of competition, one week after the Aggies mustered only 14 points against Appalachian State. The Dukes put up 32 points on the Mountaineers, beating them 32-28 with College Gameday in town.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio missed their Week 8 game against Marshall, but he’s got 17 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions on the season. It’s not hard to see that translating to Conner Weigman.

Phil Longo’s offenses in Chapel Hill have been extremely productive and versatile, he’s coached Sam Howell, and now Drake Maye over the last few years to very solid numbers, and the 2022 version of the Tar Heels’ offense is 7th in the country in scoring and 6th in passing yards per game.

