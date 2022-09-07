Aggies move up one spot to #6 in Week 2 USA Today coaches poll

It took until late Monday night – after Clemson polished off Georgia Tech – for the first week of the 2022 College Football season to officially come to an end.

On Tuesday afternoon, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released their Week 2 rankings. The Aggies saw themselves climb up one spot from their preseason No. 7 ranking, along with a few other moving pieces as Notre Dame fell to Ohio State 21-10. Georgia’s impressive outing against Oregon resulted in them jumping Ohio State, as well.

The, now, No. 6 Aggies host Appalachian State this Saturday at 2:30 PM CT at Kyle Field.

Check out the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll top-10 (Week 2) below:

No. 10 - Oklahoma State (1-0)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) scores a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44.

No. 9 - Notre Dame (0-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 - Baylor (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Kyron Drones (15) scores a touchdown against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 - Oklahoma (1-0)

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims (17) catches a pass beside UTEP’s Josiah Allen (22) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13.

No. 6 - Texas A&M (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) applies pressure to Sam Houston State Bearkats quarterback Jordan Yates (13) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 - Michigan (1-0)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs the offense during the first half against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

No. 4 - Clemson (1-0)

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 - Ohio State (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (bottom) after being tackled for a loss by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 - Georgia (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) after a touchdown pass against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 - Alabama (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

