Are the Aggies making headway with 2024 5-Star WR Micah Hudson?

Two things happened last weekend as the 2023 college football season officially opened shop. First, Texas A&M, coming off of their worst season in fourteen years, blew out the visiting New Mexico Lobos 52-10, while the overhyped Texas Tech Red Raiders traveled all the way to Laramie to face the Wyoming Cowboys, only to lose in double overtime 35-33.

What do these two results have in common, you might ask? 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the cycle, and even though Texas Tech has been the favorite to secure his commitment for what seems like the last six months, losing on the big stage against an inferior opponent (see Texas A&M’s 2022 home loss to Appalachian State,) may have further hindered Head Coach Joey McGuire’s chances of landing Hudson after all.

Jimbo Fisher’s lack of onfield success has yet to impact the Aggies’ recruiting success, so I’m still giving McGurire the benefit of the doubt.

For the Aggies, new OC Bobby Petrino is a friend to wide receivers everywhere after sticking to his “feed the studs” mantra this offseason, as sophomore wideout Noah Thomas hauled in a career-high three touchdowns. At the same time, star Evan Stewart led the game with eight receptions, 115 yards, and two touchdowns on the night.

Here’s a reminder that this isn’t an exaggerated assumption. Remember that in late July, Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney predicted that the Aggies are clearly in play for Hudson this fall. I wouldn’t be surprised if an upcoming visit to College Station this season is in the works.

Texas A&M will face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 9, which will air on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire