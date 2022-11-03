Aggies look to end four-game skid versus the Gators on Saturday

The Aggies will look to end their four-game losing streak versus Florida as both programs seek their second SEC-win this season. The Aggies’ offense looks to build upon Conner Weigman’s impressive debut – throwing for 338 yards and 4 TDs – and build momentum throughout the month of November.

This will only be the sixth game between the Aggies and Gators on Saturday afternoon, and fourth since 2012, with the Aggies holding the (slight) upper-hand – winning three of their five total match-ups.

In the first game played between these two programs, in October 1962, the Aggies were defeated by a score of 42-6. It wasn’t until January 1977 until they shared the gridiron again, resulting in the Aggies’ first victory versus the Gators (37-14).

Since Texas A&M’s entrance into the SEC, the Aggies are 2-1 versus Florida, winning the two most recent contests (2017 and 2020), and their lone SEC-loss came in 2012 by a score of 20-17.

The October 2020 match-up saw a Kyle Trask vs. Kellen Mond shoot-out with the Aggies prevailing by a score of 41-38 in College Station. Both quarterbacks put up impressive numbers (Trask – 312 passing yards and 4 TDs; Mond – 338 passing yards and 3 TDs) and Anthony Richardson and Conner Weigman will look to do the same this Saturday to end their respective losing streaks.

The Aggies play Florida on Saturday, 11:00AM CT, at Kyle Field.

Game 9️⃣ 🆚 Florida

🏟 Kyle Field

🕚 11 a.m. CT

📺 ESPN#BTHOflorida pic.twitter.com/bjcbK9lQF3 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 1, 2022

List

Praise continues to roll in for Aggies' quarterback Conner Weigman's starting debut

List

Who should the Aggies next offensive coordinator be?

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire