Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 college football season less than three months away, one of the most important and entertaining rivals is back. The Lone Star Showdown between Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns will resume after 13 seasons on Saturday, Nov. 30.

While the Longhorns are eyeing a return to the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row, Texas A&M, under the guidance of new head coach Mike Elko, is not to be underestimated. Elko leads a talented and seasoned roster, spearheaded by redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, and bolstered by one of the most formidable defensive line units in the nation.

As we all know, the quarterback position will make or break a team's chances at success. With the rivalry back in action, Dave Campbell's Texas Football revealed its cover with the season inching closer. It features Conner Weigman and Texas QB Quinn Ewers, who will (hopefully) face each other, barring any injuries down the stretch.

After missing the final eight games of the 2023 season, Weigman's skillset is still undeniable. He possesses impressive accuracy, touch, and sneaky athleticism outside of the pocket. Despite starting just four games, he finished with 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing nearly 70% of his passes.

Quinn Ewers appeared in 12 of the Longhorns' 13 games due to a minor midseason injury. He threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also completing nearly 70% of his passes. A favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in December, Ewers has all the tools to lead Texas to the Promise Land.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Aggies-Longhorns featured on cover of DCTF magazine