Aggies LHP Ryan Prager is 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' vs. Oregon in Super Regionals

"I think it's unbelievable. We've seen not only what they did last week but what they've done all year and what they tend to do year in and year out. I think it just shows how much this place cares. It obviously means a lot to us but there are other people that care. It means something to our fans and the university. We're super grateful to have them at our back and know that they have an impact in what goes on," Prager said. "I think a lot of it comes back to being us. We've faced teams that can do it all, especially from a power standpoint. Being in this league, there's a lot of teams that will go and try to out-slug you, try to just take their chances hitting homers.

"We've experienced teams that do that and nothing changes. We still have to go execute pitches and do our thing. If we do that, the numbers say that it'll be in our favor. I think a lot of it comes back to not trying to reinvent the wheel just because it's this time of year and people say that this is a more meaningful weekend.

"We just stay true to who we are and what we've done all year."