Aggies leaning left as Ole Miss visits

May 7—No. 12 Ole Miss will likely face two left-handers to start the series at Texas A&M this weekend.

Statistically, it may not make much of a difference.

The Rebels are looking to win back-to-back SEC series for the first time since the first two weeks of the season when they swept Auburn and Alabama in back-to-back weeks.

First pitch tonight at Blue Bell Park is set for 6:30. Start times are 11 a.m. for Game 2 and 1 p.m. for Game 3. Those games will air on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (32-12, 13-8 SEC) has won its last five, including a sweep of South Carolina last weekend.

The A&M series will be the last chance for Ole Miss to improve its resume before Monday, when the NCAA announces 20 schools from which it will eventually choose 16 regional host sites.

"The rest of the weekends will benefit you going forward," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "I think they did that so they weren't picking teams at the beginning of May then someone ends up not finishing well. They've left themselves options."

The Aggies (25-22, 5-16 SEC) are expected to start left-handers Dustin Saenz and Chris Webber and are undecided in the Sunday spot. Saenz started last week at Mississippi State and pitched into the sixth inning in a game that went 12 innings.

There's a perception of increased difficulty that goes along with facing left-handed pitching, but in conference play the Rebels are hitting .330 against left-handers and .295 against right-handers.

Against conference opponents Ole Miss leads the SEC with a .304 batting average.

Left-handed starters could mean more at-bats for outfielder John Rhys Plumlee, a righty swinger who has played mostly as a late-game defensive reserve. He's hitting .268 with a home run and three doubles in 41 at-bats.

Bianco also has righty bats off the bench in freshman Kemp Alderman, who had a walk-off home run against LSU in Game 3, and Tim Elko who was leading the SEC in RBIs before slightly tearing an ACL.

While SEC wins have been few for the Aggies they pushed MSU before falling in two one-run games. They also claim single wins against top-five teams Arkansas and Tennessee.

The Rebels are hoping momentum the South Carolina series carries over.

"We've played well even in the series that we lost. We just haven't been able to put a full weekend together," left fielder Kevin Graham said. "It was great to come out and play like we can for three games straight. That was fun."

