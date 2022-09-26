Aggies jump three spots to No. 17 in USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

In their annual meeting with Arkansas inside a packed AT&T Stadium, The Aggies started off slow, trailing the Razorbacks 14-0 in the first quarter, but after quarterback Max Johnson found freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 15-yard touchdown, combined with an 82-yard fumble return by safety Demani Richardson, The Aggies proceeded to score 23 unanswered points, holding on to win 23-21 after a missed last-minute field goal attempt by the Hogs.

The win propelled the Aggies up to No.17 in the country according to the new USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

The Top 5 did not change this week, as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson stayed put as of now, as tougher matchups lie ahead for each program.

In week 5, Texas A&M will go on the road to face the 3-1 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi, at 3:00 PM Central on Saturday, one of the tougher venues to play in college football.

