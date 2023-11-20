Aggies Hot Board 2.0: Five Texas A&M head coach candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher

As of Sunday, Nov. 12, Texas A&M has officially fired head coach Jimbo Fisher after six seasons at the helm, finishing with a 45-25 record, including a dismal 27-21 SEC record. As a shock to many, TexAgs’ Billy Liucci announced the move last Sunday morning, just three days after the Board of Regents met last Thursday.

In his first game in the interim role, Elijah Robinson is off to a good start after the Aggie’s 38-10 win over Abilene Christian in the last home game of the season on Saturday afternoon, as the long-time veteran assistant received the game ball after the win, as senior wide receiver Ainias Smith noted,

“I’m so proud of Coach E, so happy for him, so glad that he’s getting the things that he’s getting. I’m so glad that we got the win for him.” “He has been doing a real good job, an amazing job… The seniors got to present him with the game ball today. That was cool.”

While Robinson remains a legitimate candidate for the position, Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork is reportedly interviewing many potential options, as a few names, including UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, have been released to the public.

Heading toward a more realistic avenue, here are five new Texas A&M head coach candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher.

Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline look at a replay during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Head coach record: 56-4, three Big 10 championships

Buyout: $46 Million.

I’m really reaching here with this one, but in the current college coaching landscape, winning “The Game” for Ohio State or Michigan is all that matters for both fan bases, even after consistently earning ten or more wins each year.

Practically inheriting the program for Urban Meyer, It would be crazy for Day to even consider leaving, but with an opportunity to coach in the SEC, coupled with building the Aggies into an instant contender with the 12-Team Playoff looming in 2024. Again, this is more unlikely than likely at this point.

Washington head coach, Kalen DeBoer

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach record: (33-8 at Washington and Fresno State)

Buyout: $12 Million

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is likely at the top of several head coaching lists due to his immense success in just two seasons at the helm with the Huskies with a 21-2 record, including a current 11-0 mark in 2023.

Washington is rolling, and barring an upset vs. Washington State, The Huskies will finish undefeated, already punching their ticket in the final Pac-12 Championship.

DeBoer’s high-scoring offenses are certainly intriguing for an A&M program that has consistently struggled to move the ball down the field in recent seasons. Still, most importantly, DeBoer has won everywhere he’s coached, including three NAIA Championships during his time at Sioux Falls.

UTSA head coach, Jeff Traylor

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach record: 31-8 (all at UTSA)

Buyout: $7 Million

It was confirmed earlier this week that UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor interviewed with Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork for over an hour and a half, which may or may not mean anything moving forward. Still, it has become more evident that Traylor is a candidate to pay attention to.

In three seasons at UTSA, Traylor has taken a once-flailing program to new heights while recruiting at a high level in the Group of Five since accepting the position before the 2020 season. A well-respected and highly accomplished Texas high school coach, Traylor is certainly intriguing, but how his success in the C-USA will translate to the SEC is still a big question mark.

Duke head coach, Mike Elko

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach record: 15-8 at Duke (only head coaching position)

Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator and current Duke head coach Mike Elko would be the primary “name to know” if anything were to happen regarding Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program. Fast forward to Nov. 12, 2023, Fisher is on his way out, and Elko likely remains one of the top options for Aggies AD Ross Bjork.

Elko’s four seasons in College Station were built on consistent progress, as the Aggies’ defense continued to improve year after year, including his 9th-ranked unit during the 9-1 2020 season, the most successful campaign under Jimbo Fisher during his entire Aggie career.

Regarding relationships, Elko is close with several of A&M’s coaching staff members, including interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who would more than likely stay with the program if Elko were to be chosen.

Arizona head coach, Jedd Fisch

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach record: 15-22 (Arizona and one game at UCLA)

Buyout: $6.5 Million

Jedd Fisch’s Arizona record is misleading if you haven’t been paying attention, as the longtime NFL assistant coach took over a flailing program in 2021. Still, after just two seasons, the now 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have shocked the college football landscape, sitting at 8-3 and 6-2 in the last season of the Pac 12.

With Arizona transitioning to the Big 12 in 2024, what more does Fisch have to prove? With vast experience in both the NFL and Power 5, coaches who have faced the Wildcats this season noted the toughest and pro-like readiness his teams present is quite the sell if he indeed garners an interview.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire