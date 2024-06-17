Aggies hold off Gators to win Men's College World Series opener, 3-2

OMAHA, Nebraska – After enduring a weather delay of a little more than four hours, the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies defeated Southeastern Conference-rival Florida, 3-2, Saturday night in what was the Men’s College World Series opener for both clubs.

The game didn’t get under way until 10:15 p.m. local time.

The Aggies (50-13) advance to play Kentucky, who edged North Carolina State, 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday, at 6 p.m. Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

This is Kentucky’s first trip to the Men’s College World Series.

A Cade Sorrell double into deep center field in the third inning drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run for Texas A&M.

Sorrell led his team at the plate by turning in a 2-4 night.

Florida (34-29) outhit the Maroon and White, 8-6.

Texas A&M scored two runs in the second frame and carved out a 3-0 lead over the Gators after three frames, but Florida came back in the top of the ninth inning and plated a pair of runs to close the divide.

Chris Cortez (10-3), the second of three Aggie moundsmen that saw duty, collected the win.

Evan Aschenbeck tossed the final-three frames for Texas A&M to earn his 10th save of the season.