Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after 31-0 win against Sam Houston State

Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston State 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday, in a game that lasted nearly six hours due to a 2-hour and 50-minute weather delay due to heavy rain and lighting in the area after halftime.

In what was starting quarterback Haynes King’s first game since his Sept. 11 2021 season-ending injury against Colorado last year, the redshirt sophomore took full advantage of the offensive weaponry surrounding him, throwing for 364 yards for 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, while passing for the most yards as an Aggie since Kellen Mond’s 430 yards vs. Clemson during the 2018 season. In what was a rare forgettable day for speedy running back Devon Achane, Star wide receiver Ainias Smith showed up in a big way today, while being on the receiving end of two of King’s three touchdown passes, for 63 and 43 yards, virtually with his 4th quarter score.

One of the storylines coming into the matchup was how Jimbo Fisher and the defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin would utilize the talented members of the 2022 recruiting class, while 5-star wide receivers Evan Stewart (5 receptions, 57 yards) and Chris Marshall (4 receptions, 41 yards) provided an offensive jolt early and often. Defensively, fellow 5-star defensive recruits Walter Nolan (3 tackles), Shemar Stewart (1 tackle 0.5 sack), Lebbeus Overton (2 tackles, 1 sack), and Denver Harris (2 tackles) equally showed off their speed and noteworthy athleticism on defense.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher and a select group of players answered questions from the media on today’s matchup, with a comically dense amount of questions asking about the grueling weather delay. Here are some of the best quotes from head coach Jimbo Fisher after the win.

Fisher on the importance of opening the season with a shutdown, praises the defense's performance

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during a half time interview of the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

On the importance of the season-opening win:

“Any win is a good win. Got a win, got a shutout. The guys played hard, and I thought the defense was outstanding in the game.”

On the Defensive performance:

“We did two things well in the game that are always keys in the game. You got two turnovers, which was critical, and you didn’t give up big plays.”

Fisher on the slow start offensively, and the need to eliminate simple mistakes

On the slow start:

“Offensively, we came out too slow.” “I thought Haynes played a solid game, but he still made two critical mistakes.”

On elimination mistakes:

“We got to eliminate the mistakes, but on the day, we made big plays.”

Fisher reflection on Devon Achane's lackluster performance, and looking forward to next weekends matchup with Appalachian State

On Devon Achane:

“We didn’t get Achane going, but it’s not his fault. Up front, we’ve got to be better blocking.”

Looking forward to next week:

“A lot of young players saw the field. We have to get better each week. We have a great opponent coming in next week in App State, and we have to keep developing in everything we do.”

Fisher on the offensive line's up and down performance, and how he managed the weather delay in the locker room

On the Offensive line:

“In the first half, we didn’t play well at all. In the second half, we did much better.” “We have to get better, no doubt.”

Describing the weather delay impact:

“We kept them in our meetings, kept our coaches around them and kept their minds in it.”

Jimbo on quarterback Haynes King's performance

“We don’t need to have those two picks, but he made some plays with his legs and had a solid football game.”

More on Haynes King, and how Max Johnson performed in relief:

“He can play better than that, but I thought he threw the ball accurately downfield.” “I thought Max (Johnson) came in and did a nice job.”

Lastly, Fisher describing the impact of the true freshmen, and the defense's performance overall

On the true freshman:

“Very productive. I don’t know how many of them played, but it was quite a few of them… Maybe as many as I’ve ever played.”

On the Defense:

“The reason they had success was for the right reasons. A lot of times it’s because the other team did something wrong. They did a good job of getting leverage.”

