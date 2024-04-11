Aggies HC Mike Elko praised several spring practice standouts during Wednesday's media availability

Wednesday's week spring practice media availability featured head coach Mike Elko in his usual positive but realistic state, discussing the positives and, yes, negatives surrounding the rosters' performance this month, noting that plenty of progress has been made, but a lot of work is ahead of them before fall.

While listing several players who are dealing with injuries, coupled with starting quarterback Conner Weigman's healing process, Elko was happy to point out two transfer portal additions who have made significant strides this spring, as former Purdue Edge and 2023 sack leader Nic Scourton and former Kansas offensive tackle Ar'Maj Reed-Adams who stood out the most.

Scourton, a Bryan, Texas native, has a chance to match his 2023 production this coming season and become a leader in the locker room among a relatively new roster. Reed-Adams' arrival maybe even more important due to the disastrous performance of the Aggie offensive line last season, which needs new competition and added depth to improve (hopefully).

Elko also noted another 2023 weak spot needing vast improvement: several newcomers in the revamped secondary, cornerbacks Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State), Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly), BJ Mayes (UAB), and Will Lee III (Kansas State), possess the size, speed, and defensive instincts to thrive in their respective roles come fall.

