Aggies fall to WKU in season finale, 6-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Aggies lose 6-2 in regular season finale to Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 18. All but two of the Aggie starters tallied one hit on the day.

Keith Jones II led off the game by reaching on a throwing error committed by WKUs shortstop. Catcher Nick Gore then gave the Aggies a 1-0 lead on an RBI double that scored Jones.

Freshman Steve Solorzano made his first start on the mound for the Aggies. He was only on the mound for one inning before moving to designated hitter, in the inning he went 1-2-3. Aaron Treloar was the next pitcher on the mound for the Aggies.

Treloar went two scoreless innings allowing just two hits. Kade Benavidez was the next Aggie arm on the mound. Benavidez went 2.1 innings only allowing two hits and no runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, Josh Sharman entered the game with a runner on second. Sharman hit his first batter that he faced to put two runners on. The next Western Kentucky batter hit a three-home run to take a two-run lead over the Aggies.

In the top of the seventh, the Aggies loaded the bases with three straight singles. Titus Dumitru drove in the Aggies second run of the game on a double play.

The Hilltoppers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on three straight walks with Brady Baltus on the mound. The runner on third managed to score on a failed pickoff attempt.

After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth, Western Kentucky hit their second home run of the game to go up four runs over the Aggies. The Aggies headed into the final frame of the regular season and went three up, three down to end the game with the final score of 6-2.

