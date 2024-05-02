Aggies' Emiley Kennedy a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Texas A&M ace Emiley Kennedy has made a big leap this season, becoming the Aggie go-to pitcher when they get into a bind in a big game. She's also been one of the top pitchers in the SEC and is currently sitting in the top ten of the following categories.

ERA (7th) - 1.51

Opposing batting average (3rd) -.170

Innings pitched (3rd) - 157

Batters struck out (3rd) - 165

Wins (2nd) - 20

Saves (3rd) - 5

Below is a little about the award and the announcement dates from USA Softball

Each NCAA Softball season, USA Softball recognizes a Collegiate Player of the Year based on outstanding play over the course of the entire season. At the beginning of each season, USA Softball issues a Top 50 “Watch List” for Player of the Year, followed by a list of finalists that narrows from Top 25 to Top 10 and Top 3. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is awarded during a team reception the week of the WCWS.

Player of the Year — Announcement Dates

Top 25 Finalists — May 1

Top 10 Finalists — May 15

Top 3 Finalists — May 20

Player of the Year — Prior to the WCWS

As the season winds down, head coach Trisha Ford will need the best out of her "Lefty" if they plan on making a deep run in the postseason. They are already in a prime position to host a regional, and if the pitching outside of Kennedy can get a little more consistent to allow her to rest, the sky is the limit.

