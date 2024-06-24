Aggies take down Vols, 9-5, in Men’s College World Series Finals opener

OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M jumped out to a big-early lead in its 9-5 triumph over Tennessee in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series Finals Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The second game in the best-of-three series is scheduled to get under way at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Kaeden Kent went 3-5 with a home run and four RBI to spark the No. 3 Aggies (53-13) in the win over top-ranked Tennessee (58-13).

After plating five runs in the top of the third segment, the Aggies led 7-2 after three innings of play.

Texas A&M increased its advantage to 9-2 after batting in the top of the seventh before the Vols scored three times in the bottom half of the frame.

The two powers combined for 25 hits, with the Aggies registering 13.

Conversely, four Aggie pitchers struck out 17 Vols while a half dozen Tennessee hurlers racked up 11 strike outs.

Working out of the bull pen, Josh Stewart (2-2) earned the win on the mound for Texas A&M while Chris Stamos (3-1) was the losing pitcher of record.