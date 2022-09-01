Aggies debut video edits for 2022 visitors
One thing we know about the A&M recruiting staff, is that they are always at the cutting edge when it comes to producing content to create hype for recruits. Every time a recruit visits College Station, they get the opportunity to participate in photoshoots in full uniform, and have their family join them for what will certainly be lifetime memories.
Additionally, for in-season visitors, the staff produces hype videos for visitors as announcements that they’ll be on campus. This years’ videos debuted on Tuesday, and with the return of the NCAA Football video game coming, the staff has leaned into that theme.
Needless to say, the content is fire.
This is 🔥
Check out this year’s A&M football visitor edits. @Daymionsanford | @TexAgs pic.twitter.com/u9lGtlSb6M
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) August 30, 2022
