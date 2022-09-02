SC State punter bizarrely ditches fake punt by kicking the ball well past the line of scrimmage

Associated Press

Wisconsin has a new guy running the offense and new faces all over the defense as the Badgers attempt to avoid a repeat of last season’s September struggles. The 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener against Illinois State on Saturday marks the debut of former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Wisconsin may need more production from its offense early on because the Badgers must replace eight of their top 10 tacklers from last season.