Aggies battle back for win, series lead

KOSSUTH — Despite a rocky start on Friday night, the area’s No. 1 team was able to find a way.

Kossuth overcame a three-run deficit to beat East Webster 7-4 in Game 1 of their Class 3A second-round series.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in Cumberland.

“We made a lot of errors that we normally don’t make,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “We battled our butts off and came back with a big win.”

With the Aggies down one with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Cailyn Johnson stepped into the box looking to put the ball in play.

She wound up putting it over the fence for a grand slam, giving Kossuth its first lead of the game.

“I just had to wait,” Johnson said. “I had been a little bit early, so I waited back a little bit more and then just gave it all I got and got it over.”

East Webster held a 4-1 lead after the top of the fifth. Macie Starling cut into that in a hurry with a home run in the bottom half. Vic Fields then beat out a single with a runner on third to make it 4-3.

Though the results didn’t show immediately, Bobo was pleased with Kossuth’s hitting all night.

“All of our outs were line drive outs,” he said. “I can’t complain about anything we did at the plate. We competed at the plate all night.”

The contest was at a standstill until the top of the fourth, when a run scored on an errant throw to third base. The Wolverines made it 2-0 after a bobble by pitcher Maddie Mask on a groundout allowed another run to score.

Hadley James got Kossuth on the board on a one-run single in the bottom half.

Even when East Webster’s offense kept putting the pressure on early, Kossuth didn’t crack much. Instead, the Aggies got more determined.

“The more we get down, the more fight that builds inside of us,” Johnson said. “The team just has everybody keep going, keep their head up and keep fighting so we just kind of tried to keep it positive the whole time.”

EXTRA INNINGS

BIG INNING: The first two hitters reached on walks in the bottom of the sixth. Annabelle Marlar was then intentionally walked with two outs to load the bases.

BIG STAT: Kossuth had three extra base hits. All of East Webster’s hits were singles.

COACH SPEAK: “Go like it’s 0-0. They’re a great team. They’re not going to quit. We’re not going to quit, so it’s going to be a great series.” â€”Bobo’s message to Kossuth ahead of Game 2.

BOX SCORE

Kossuth 7, East Webster 4

East Webster;000;220;0;-;4;7;1

Kossuth;000;124;-;7;9;2

WP: Maddie Mask LP: Jasie Rae Flora

Multiple hits: (E) Faith Edwards 3, Sanders; (K) Sally Kate Gardner, Hadley James, Macie Starling; 2B: (K) Starling, Gardner, HR: (K) Caleigh Johnson, Starling.

Records: East Webster 14-12, Kossuth 22-3.