Aggies 2024 4-star DL commit Dealyn Evans selected as a Polynesian Bowl All-Star

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher landed one of the best all-around recruits in the 2024 cycle with four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, who despite all the surrounding chatter after a couple of visits to LSU and Florida in the last couple of months, is completely locked in with the Maroon and White.

According to 247Sports, Evans has continued to rise up the recruiting ranks, currently sitting as the 70th-ranked player in the country, 10th-ranked defensive lineman, and 12th-ranked player in Texas.

Entering his final season at Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas, Evans is coming off of his highly productive 2022 junior campaign, recording 58 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 pass breakups, and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Evans was just named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star ahead of his much anticipated senior season, joining 41 other future FBS stars at various positions.

TOP DL DEALYN EVANS (@dealyn1k) has been selected as a 2024 POLYNESIAN BOWL ALL-STAR! #PolyBowl2k24 🤙🏽🌴 Commits: https://t.co/i4jDlalBqQ pic.twitter.com/n7vD3mxJKw — POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) April 26, 2023

This is a big-time honor for a player that is likely to find himself within the single-digit recruiting rankings at D-line by this time next year, and as his 6-4, 260-pound frame continues to add healthy muscle, especially once he enters a collegiate conditioning program, watch out ya’ll.

