AGGIELITE? 2023 Aggie commits turn to social media to reel in remaining prospects

Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t off to the best start, especially in comparison to what they accomplished during the 2022 cycle. First off, let me speak for Aggies everywhere when I say that having to witness Texas dominate the recruiting trail and poach a number of our preferred prospects while “Hook “Em!” and “All Gas, No Brake!” flow across social media isn’t the recipe for sports sanity.

Now, I am not in the business of guarantees, especially when it comes to recruiting, but with some of the most talented 2023 recruits still waiting to make their decision, current Texas A&M commits in the class turned to social media via Twitter using the hashtag #AGGIELITE, with one of the coolest cats in the recruiting class, Colton Thomasson, taking the lead while making his creative pitch to hopeful future signee, offensive lineman TJ Shanahan.

Another current 2023 class member and 4-Star linebacker Daymion Sanford joined in, sending a friendly reminder to his 5-Star defensive line Paetow High School teammate David “DJ” Hicks, who is currently at 100% odds to choose the Aggies according to 247Sports, and 59.7% according to On3.

Cornerback Bravion Rogers was the final member to make his pitch, targeting 5-Star Anthony Hill, the top linebacker in the 2023 class, who is presently choosing between Texas and Texas A&M, predicted at 100% Texas A&M in accordance with 247Sports, and 75.2 for On3.

Finally, Rogers made his final pitch to the Shiner, Texas product who in my humble opinion is the most versatile offensive weapon in the class, 2023 4-Star Running back Dalton Brooks. Brooks is currently projected at 100% for Texas A&M at 247Sports, and 98.5% at On3.

