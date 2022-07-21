#AGGIELITE? 2023 Aggie commits turn to social media to reel in remaining prospects
Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t off to the best start, especially in comparison to what they accomplished during the 2022 cycle. First off, let me speak for Aggies everywhere when I say that having to witness Texas dominate the recruiting trail and poach a number of our preferred prospects while “Hook “Em!” and “All Gas, No Brake!” flow across social media isn’t the recipe for sports sanity.
Now, I am not in the business of guarantees, especially when it comes to recruiting, but with some of the most talented 2023 recruits still waiting to make their decision, current Texas A&M commits in the class turned to social media via Twitter using the hashtag #AGGIELITE, with one of the coolest cats in the recruiting class, Colton Thomasson, taking the lead while making his creative pitch to hopeful future signee, offensive lineman TJ Shanahan.
@TShanahan66 this is it bro. Join the #AGGIELITE pic.twitter.com/5jDc0mp3PE
— Colton Thomasson (@ColtonThomasson) July 20, 2022
Another current 2023 class member and 4-Star linebacker Daymion Sanford joined in, sending a friendly reminder to his 5-Star defensive line Paetow High School teammate David “DJ” Hicks, who is currently at 100% odds to choose the Aggies according to 247Sports, and 59.7% according to On3.
@thegoatanthony1 COME T UP CSTAT!! & let’s get it 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/syklAOvJfc
— B1 ⚡︎ (@Bravion1) July 20, 2022
Cornerback Bravion Rogers was the final member to make his pitch, targeting 5-Star Anthony Hill, the top linebacker in the 2023 class, who is presently choosing between Texas and Texas A&M, predicted at 100% Texas A&M in accordance with 247Sports, and 75.2 for On3.
CMON!!! @king_brooks25 crib waitin for you fam. 😎 pic.twitter.com/VhlOb37Azt
— B1 ⚡︎ (@Bravion1) July 20, 2022
Finally, Rogers made his final pitch to the Shiner, Texas product who in my humble opinion is the most versatile offensive weapon in the class, 2023 4-Star Running back Dalton Brooks. Brooks is currently projected at 100% for Texas A&M at 247Sports, and 98.5% at On3.
