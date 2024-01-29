Aggie Safety Demani Richardson joins the West roster for the East-West Shrine Bowl

It was announced that senior safety Demani Richardson would be joining the West squad to participate in the East-West Shrine that will take place on February 1st in Frisco, Texas.

Aggies’ star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will also participate in the week’s events but has not been doing any drills while nursing an injury. Below is information about this year’s Shrine Bowl.

The game, which will be played at the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters— The Ford Center at The Star, benefits Shriners Children’s healthcare system, as 100% of the proceeds go to support the charity. Only the Rose Bowl Game is older than the East-West Shrine Bowl among all post-season bowl games over the past century. More than 120 of college football’s finest seniors, along with a select group of juniors who were cleared to play in all-star games this year by the NFL, will be coached by a full squad of NFL assistant coaches from the various teams. East-West Shrine Bowl week includes four days of practice, countless interviews with NFL scouts, and many speaking seminars from NFL officials, NFLPA officials and patients from Shriners Children’s

New addition to the West roster at @ShrineBowl this morning: @AggieFootball S Demani Richardson pic.twitter.com/EajMjzoAc1 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2024

Here are Demani’s career numbers below and we wish him the best as he prepares for his next step.

2021 PFF All-SEC Third Team

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

307 Tackles / 17 TFLs / 3.5 Sacks

4 Interceptions / 18 PDs

