Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal

Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out of Cypress, Texas, was buried on the running back depth chart behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and freshman Le’veon Moss.

BREAKING: Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson Jr. tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal. The 5’10 210 RB from Cypress, TX was ranked as the No. 5 RB in the 2021 Class He held a total of 40 offers including Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and others.https://t.co/MtzIQdfei9 pic.twitter.com/KkpkV0mEbK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 27, 2022

Even with the lack of snaps, however, Johnson rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries and scored 2 touchdowns, one against Miami, and one in the loss to Mississippi State. Standing at 5’10”, 215 lbs, Johnson is very talented and capable in the backfield, and after dealing with several injury-related issues over the last couple of seasons, I sincerely hope that he finds a program that fits his skill set, where he can thrive for years to come.

