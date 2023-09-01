The Aggie football team will be honoring the late Coach Terry Price all season long

There has been a myriad of storylines around the Aggie program this offseason and deservedly so. They are coming off one of the worst seasons in recent memory, Jimbo has given up the play calling to Bobby Petrino, and the historic 2022 recruiting class is entering their sophomore year with a wealth of SEC experience.

However, all of this pales in comparison to the loss of a beloved Terry Price. Coach Price has a long history with Texas A&M and has worn many hats during his time at the University. After playing under the legends Jackie Sherrill & RC Slocum from 1986-1989, Price would get drafted by the Chicago and spent two years in the NFL before returning to Aggieland.

While working to finish his undergraduate degree he started his coaching journey working under coach Slocum. Over the course of his career, he developed and recruited many players that went on to have successful NFL careers evenly leading him to be named as top 25 recruiter in 2014.

What made coach Price so special was his ability connect with the players through genuine conversation and great Bar-B-Que. The pit master will always be remembered in College Station and every home game everyone will be able to look on the field and still see TP.

This year, we play for TP 🙏 At each home game this season, we will honor the late Terry Price '90 on the playing surface at Kyle Field where he lettered for the Aggies from 1986-89 and coached for 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0ZNIHzph2G — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2023

Additionally, the football team will wear a “TP” on their helmets all season long. The first sticker placed on any helmet came at the hands of coach Price’s son, Alex Price.

The Aggies will wear a “TP” decal on the back of their helmets for every game this season. The honor of putting the first decal on the helmets was given to Alex Price, Coach Price’s son, who works in the equipment room. pic.twitter.com/zKaoJb6VMg — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire