Aggie Defensive end Elijah Jeudy has entered the transfer portal

Texas A&M pulled off the stunner of the weekend after defeating the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers 38-23 in front of over 93,000 fans inside Kyle Field, but just hours after, news came out that redshirt sophomore defensive end Elijah Jeudy had thrown his name into the transfer portal.

Finishing the 2022 season 5-7, and 2-6 in the SEC, fans knew that changes would be made after the end of the season, including current players on the roster entering their names into the transfer portal after what was a roller coaster of a regular season.

For Jeudy, this decision isn’t too much of a surprise as the talented edge defender couldn’t find his way on the field in two seasons with the program, appearing in a total of two games. Coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jeudy was a 4-Star prospect who joined his Northeast teammate, and current Aggie starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell in the 2021 recruiting class, hoping to make an instant impact in College Station with the program as soon as year two.

