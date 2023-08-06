Aggie Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin is ready for the defensive to take the next step

This football season is one of the most anticipated in the past decade (until next year) at Texas A&M, and everyone has questions. Fortunately for us, we will get to double-dip as coaches/players spoke during to media, and there is an open practice to the public.

Second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is looking to build off a solid but leaky defense last year. It usually takes a few seasons to establish an identity with a new team, especially when it’s stacked with freshmen who will be expected to play. That is what we saw a young talented defense that showed a lot of promise but needed time to grow.

Now acclimating to Aggieland and back coaching linebackers, coach Durkin is confident he can take this defense to the next level. Below you can find what he had to say about the state of the defense.

Linebacker needed a boost this season and Durkin knows it

“Playing faster, playing more aggressive. At the linebacker position, communication is always at the top… That requires us to know our job better, and when you do that, you can communicate better and play faster.”

Expect the Defensive line to be very disruptive this season

“We got a good crew of guys up front that are very capable. We were very young last year in our front but very talented.” “Like anything else, experience helps you… Technique and fundamentals are things we have to instill as coaches.”

There is no doubt Coach Robinson is one of the best to do it

“Coach (Elijah) Robinson is as good as any there is in the country.”

Stopping the run in the SEC is a priority and Aggies

“The bottom line for us, and we don’t shy away from it, is that we were not good against the run, and we have to improve that.” “A lot of things we’re doing will lead to that… That’s definitely a challenge for our guys.”

Bryce Anderson has been getting a lot of praise and Durkin lets us know why

“Versatility is probably the No. 1 attribute you look for in guys on the defensive side of the ball.” “He certainly is a versatile guy that will play in several spots. Good thing for us is that we have several guys like that.”

The team is starting to gel together after a year in the system

“I feel much more comfortable in knowing our personnel this year, and I think those guys probably have the same comfort level with me and our scheme… I would say we’re much further along.”

Expect a big jump from the freshman that played last year

“We set a record for freshmen playing in a season. Sitting here this time last year, we didn’t know. You think you know when recruiting them, but you don’t really know. There were a lot more question marks this time last season.”

Durkin talks about being able to bring in some transfer DBs

“When you bring in guys with playing experience and veteran guys like that, they understand… There is so much that goes into this game.”

Bobby Petrino gets high praise from the DC

“He has been a tremendous addition to our staff and our team. I love going against him every day.”

More on Anderson and his mentality

“He loves to work and practice. He can help us get better. We have high expectations for Bryce.” “I think he’ll continue to keep getting better and better.”

The linebacker position will have a ton of eyes on it this season

“I love the competition in the room right now.” “It’s really good, and it’s a healthy competition. Those guys are great people in that room, and they really care about one another… It’s only going to make us all better.”

Jimbo is big on creating competition across the team and this season is not different

“Coach Fisher does a great job of creating competition in practice, and it creates competitive reps… If you’re out there, you’re getting reps.” “I think it’s the best way to develop a team, and how Coach designs (practice) is awesome.”

D.J. speaking on Demani Richardson decision to return for his final year

“It’s great. When you have guys on the back end that have seen a lot and played a lot, there’s a comforting feeling for a coach.”

