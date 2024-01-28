Aggie Beever-Jones: Chelsea forward signs contract extension

Aggie Beever-Jones signed her first professional contract with the Blues in July 2021

Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old is a product of Chelsea's academy and the club has an option to extend her deal a further year.

She has scored five Women's Super League goals this season.

"It's amazing, I haven't stopped smiling to be honest," Beever-Jones said.

"This is my childhood club and to continue my journey here is a really exciting time."

Beever-Jones signed her first professional contract with Chelsea in July 2021 and has had loan spells with Bristol City and Everton.

She has impressed this season for boss Emma Hayes' side and is their second highest goalscorer behind Lauren James.

General manager Paul Green added: "We're delighted to see Aggie having an impact for us at senior level after coming all the way through our youth pathway.

"Aggie gained vital experience over the last two years going out on loan and has done very well since coming back into the squad this season.

"We wanted to reward her for that and see Aggie as a big part of our future."