Aggie Basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone will represent Texas A&M at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Pete Hernandez
·2 min read

Two Texas A&M basketball student-athletes received a distinguished honor late Thursday afternoon. Men’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Women’s Basketball’s Jada Malone were named as representatives at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council.

The Council is for student-athletes to serve as a catalyst for student-athletes to communicate from their teams to the SEC office on issues related to the student-athlete experience and wellness while also giving feedback on proposed rules about the SEC and the NCAA.

The agenda includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix. The student-athletes will also be able to converse and engage with conference staff.

This year’s Council marks a return for both Coleman and Malone, who also represented Texas A&M last year. The council will once again meet at the SEC’s offices in Birmingham, Alabama.

The full Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils are as follows:

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Leadership Council

  • Max Scharnowski, Alabama

  • Lawson Blake, Arkansas

  • Tre Donaldson, Auburn

  • Alex Klatsky, Florida

  • Noah Thomasson, Georgia

  • Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky

  • Will Baker, LSU

  • Brandon Murray, Ole Miss

  • Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State

  • Nick Honor, Missouri

  • Jacobi Wright, South Carolina

  • Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

  • Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

  • Colin Smith, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Leadership Council

  • Meg Newman, Alabama

  • Maryam Dauda, Arkansas

  • Audia Young, Auburn

  • Alberte Rimdal, Florida

  • De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia

  • Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

  • Izzy Besselman, LSU

  • Madison Scott, Ole Miss

  • Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

  • Hayley Frank, Missouri

  • Bree Hall, South Carolina

  • Tamari Key, Tennessee

  • Jada Malone, Texas A&M

  • Jada Brown, Vanderbilt

The Aggie Men’s Basketball team will kick off the new season on Nov. 6 against Texas A&M-Commerce from Reed Arena. The Women’s Basketball team will start their season on Nov. 9 against A&M-Corpus Christi from Reed Arena.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire