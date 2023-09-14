Aggie Basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone will represent Texas A&M at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
Two Texas A&M basketball student-athletes received a distinguished honor late Thursday afternoon. Men’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Women’s Basketball’s Jada Malone were named as representatives at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council.
The Council is for student-athletes to serve as a catalyst for student-athletes to communicate from their teams to the SEC office on issues related to the student-athlete experience and wellness while also giving feedback on proposed rules about the SEC and the NCAA.
The agenda includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix. The student-athletes will also be able to converse and engage with conference staff.
This year’s Council marks a return for both Coleman and Malone, who also represented Texas A&M last year. The council will once again meet at the SEC’s offices in Birmingham, Alabama.
The full Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils are as follows:
2023-24 Men’s Basketball Leadership Council
Max Scharnowski, Alabama
Lawson Blake, Arkansas
Tre Donaldson, Auburn
Alex Klatsky, Florida
Noah Thomasson, Georgia
Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky
Will Baker, LSU
Brandon Murray, Ole Miss
Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State
Nick Honor, Missouri
Jacobi Wright, South Carolina
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Colin Smith, Vanderbilt
2023-24 Women’s Basketball Leadership Council
Meg Newman, Alabama
Maryam Dauda, Arkansas
Audia Young, Auburn
Alberte Rimdal, Florida
De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Izzy Besselman, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Bree Hall, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
Jada Brown, Vanderbilt
The Aggie Men’s Basketball team will kick off the new season on Nov. 6 against Texas A&M-Commerce from Reed Arena. The Women’s Basketball team will start their season on Nov. 9 against A&M-Corpus Christi from Reed Arena.
