Aggie Basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone will represent Texas A&M at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Two Texas A&M basketball student-athletes received a distinguished honor late Thursday afternoon. Men’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Women’s Basketball’s Jada Malone were named as representatives at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council.

The Council is for student-athletes to serve as a catalyst for student-athletes to communicate from their teams to the SEC office on issues related to the student-athlete experience and wellness while also giving feedback on proposed rules about the SEC and the NCAA.

The agenda includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix. The student-athletes will also be able to converse and engage with conference staff.

This year’s Council marks a return for both Coleman and Malone, who also represented Texas A&M last year. The council will once again meet at the SEC’s offices in Birmingham, Alabama.

The full Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils are as follows:

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Leadership Council

Max Scharnowski, Alabama

Lawson Blake, Arkansas

Tre Donaldson, Auburn

Alex Klatsky, Florida

Noah Thomasson, Georgia

Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky

Will Baker, LSU

Brandon Murray, Ole Miss

Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State

Nick Honor, Missouri

Jacobi Wright, South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Colin Smith, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Leadership Council

Meg Newman, Alabama

Maryam Dauda, Arkansas

Audia Young, Auburn

Alberte Rimdal, Florida

De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Izzy Besselman, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Bree Hall, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Jada Brown, Vanderbilt

The Aggie Men’s Basketball team will kick off the new season on Nov. 6 against Texas A&M-Commerce from Reed Arena. The Women’s Basketball team will start their season on Nov. 9 against A&M-Corpus Christi from Reed Arena.

