Aggie Baseball to open Men's College World Series by facing Florida

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M will be facing a familiar foe to open play in the Men's College World Series later this week.

The Aggies (49-13) will take on Southeastern Conference-rival Florida (34-26) at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M lost two of the three games it played against the Gators in mid-March in Gainesville, Florida.

In the other half of the bracket, Kentucky (45-14), also out of the SEC, will be battling North Carolina State (38-21).

The A&M-Florida winner will advance to take on the winner between Kentucky-North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Monday, while the losers will square off at 1 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

In other first-round games in the tournament, North Carolina (47-14) will grapple with the Cavaliers from Virginia (46-13) in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference affair, while Tennessee (55-12) tangles with Florida State (47-15).