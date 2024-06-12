Ages, countries and revenues: A breakdown of Milan’s 2023-24 ticket sales

AC Milan have released a breakdown of their ticket sales for the 2023/24 season which reveals some of the demographic details of those who graced San Siro during the campaign.

The most important factor for the club is that there was a rise in the number of fans that watched Milan live compared to the 2022/23 season, with roughly 50,000 more fans buying tickets.

Attendance at San Siro:

➤ 2023-24: 1,912,356 total spectators

➤ 2022-23: 1,861,782 total spectators

In terms of net stadium revenue, there was an increase from €35m in the 2018-19 season (the last season with 100% capacity throughout, pre-COVID) to over €75m per season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Season ticket holder data 2023-24

In terms of the season ticket holders, as you’d expect, 95% of them are held by Italian citizens with the other 5% being for foreigners. The majority of Milan’s season ticket holders reside in the north of the country but there are 3,100 season tickets held by people in Southern Italy and the islands such as Sardinia and Sicily.

➤ Nationality: 95% Italians, 5% foreigners

➤ 1,283 subscriptions sold in the First Green Family section

➤ Southern Italy: 3,100 subscriptions, including the islands

A breakdown of the age groups can be seen below.

Milan recently announced the rules and changes that are being made to the season ticket process, the key details of which are:

➤ 12 June to 26 June: 2023-24 season ticket holders will be able to renew in their current seat.

➤ 28 June to 30 June: 2023-24 season ticket holders will be able to confirm their seat (if still available) or change their seat/sector from those available for sale.

➤ 1 July to 3 July: Those registered on the Waiting List from the last season ticket campaign will have exclusive access to this phase with a price list dedicated to them.

➤ 5 July onwards: The free sale phase begins, also open to new subscribers, if there are any remaining.

Single ticket data 2023-24

Many people made the trip to Italy to watch Milan in the flesh in 2023/24, with 31% of the single-match tickets being sold to non-Italian citizens. French and British visitors were the most common, with 2% being Americans.

➤ Nationality: 69% Italians, 31% foreigners (11,800 per match)

➤ Most represented foreign nationalities: 6% France, 4% UK, 3% Germany, 2.5% Switzerland, 2% USA

A breakdown of the age groups can be seen below.