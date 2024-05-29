“My agents are still talking” – Manchester City’s £43 million winger confirms uncertainty over immediate future

Manchester City’s exciting new winger talent Savio has confirmed that uncertainty still looms over his immediate term future in the game, speaking during a new interview.

The Brazilian international is fresh off the back of his most successful season to date in the European game, since making the switch into the City Football Group project to join ESTAC Troyes initially.

Following a spell with PSV Eindhoven, where the winger somewhat struggled to hit the heights expected, Savio joined La Liga side Girona on a season-long loan from the French club and inspired the club to a UEFA Champions League spot.

However, Savio’s biggest challenge could be on the horizon, with Manchester City sanctioning a big money move for the player during the recent January market that is expected to see the youngster make the switch into Pep Guardiola’s side this summer.

Speaking during a new and exclusive interview with FlashScore, Savio has confirmed that conversations remain ongoing over his immediate future, however uncertainty continues to loom over what steps will take place next.

“I still don’t know where I’ll be next season, my agents are still talking and we should decide in the next few weeks,” the Brazil international confirmed.

“But it’s clear that playing in the Champions League would be an incredible achievement for anyone who’s been following football since they were a child, not least because it’s a tournament with a very special atmosphere.”

Girona will be very keen for a second loan spell for Savio in the upcoming season, should Manchester City decide that he is not quite ready for the intensity of the Premier League and very top level of European football.

The aforementioned Catalan club are undergoing their own rapid rise in the game, as they embark on their first season in the UEFA Champions League next season and look to intensify their pursuit of a first-ever La Liga crown.