Agents, scouts and still playing at 39 - Swansea's play-off stars 13 years on

It remains one of the greatest days in Swansea City’s history.

Having been close to dropping into non-league football just a few seasons prior, on 30 May 2011 the club completed an incredible journey to the top-flight.

The 4-2 Wembley win over Reading in the Championship play-off final is now 13 years ago, but the memories still burn bright for many fans.

Racing into a 3-0 lead after two goals from Scott Sinclair and a stunner from Stephen Dobbie, Swansea survived a Reading comeback before Sinclair completed his hat-trick to seal promotion.

But what of the stars of that day who wrote their name into the club’s history books as part of Brendan Rodgers’ side?

Here’s a rundown of what happened next for Swansea’s play-off heroes.

Dorus de Vries: Turned down a new deal to join Wolves that summer where the Dutchman served as back up. Had similar roles at Forest and Celtic before retiring in 2019. Studied in Sports Management at the Johan Cruyff Institute to work as a consultant for a football agency.

Angel Rangel: Played in all seven seasons of Swansea’s stay in the Premier League and was captain the day they were relegated in 2018. Spent two seasons at QPR before retiring in 2021. Still living in South Wales, was most recently helping to coach youth sides at Pontardawe Town where his son played.

Garry Monk: Captain at Wembley and the man who made a “£90m” goal-saving block as Swansea wobbled at 3-2. Lifted the League Cup two years later before replacing Michael Laudrup as manager in 2014, leading the club to an 8th-place finish in 2015. Sacked the following season and went on to have spells at Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday. Took over at Cambridge in March and led them to League One safety.

Ashley Williams: Established himself as one of the top defenders in the Premier League and captained Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals before moving to Everton for £12m in 2016. Left for Stoke on loan in 2018 after losing his place before a short-term deal at Bristol City. Retired in 2021 and is now a regular pundit for Match of the Day.

Alan Tate: Starting in place of the suspended Neil Taylor, captained the side on their Premier League debut at Manchester City before breaking his leg in a freak golf buggy accident. Had loan spells at Leeds, Yeovil, Aberdeen and Crewe before retiring after 340 Swans appearances. Coached at the club’s academy and then as part of the senior side backroom before moving to Nottingham Forest as Steve Cooper’s assistant.

Leon Britton: Retired as a player after 540 outings as Swansea went down in 2018 having had spells as player coach and caretaker manager. Spent a year as the club’s sporting director before combining ambassadorial role with media work.

Joe Allen: Now 34, still playing having returned to the club in 2022, 10 years after leaving for Liverpool in a £15m deal. Spent six years with Stoke after leaving Anfield and played at three major finals with Wales. Recently agreed a new one year deal.

Stephen Dobbie: Scorer of the third goal, the Scot struggled for games after promotion, moving to Blackpool on loan, Brighton, Palace, Fleetwood and Bolton. Returned to former club Queen of the South for five seasons before finishing playing days at Fylde in 2022 and working as a development coach at Blackpool. Spent time as caretaker manager with the Seasiders last year.

Nathan Dyer: Apart from a title-winning loan spell at Leicester, remained with the club until 2020 before retiring a year later and moving into representation and mentoring at one of the leading football agencies.

Scott Sinclair: Swansea’s hero and leading scorer that season spent one more year at the club before being snapped up for £8m by Manchester City. Played just 13 times in-between loan spells at West Brom and Aston Villa, who he then joined permanently in 2015 before reuniting with Rodgers at Celtic, winning three consecutive doubles. Moved to Championship Preston and then Bristol Rovers in 2022 where the 35-year-old has been offered a new deal to add to his 576 career appearances.

Fabio Borini: Left after his loan spell from Chelsea ended to have spells at Roma, Liverpool, Sunderland, AC Milan and Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. Now 33, the Italian striker is still playing in Serie B with Sampdoria.

Substitutes:

Darren Pratley: After leaving for Bolton and then Charlton, is still playing having been offered a one year extension at Leyton Orient that will take him past his 40th birthday.

Mark Gower: Spent time with Charlton and Ebbsfleet before retiring as a player and then working as a scout for Liverpool.

Luke Moore: Stayed at Swansea for two years before spells in Turkey and MLS before then becoming an agent.

Jazz Richards: Enjoyed a further play-off promotion on loan at Crystal Palace two years later. A Euro 2016 squad member, time with Fulham and promotion-winning Cardiff before moving to the Cymru Premier where he was part of the Haverfordwest side that enjoyed a European run earlier this season.

Craig Beattie: Had a journeyman time with nine clubs after leaving Swansea before retiring in 2019. Now works with the PFA in Scotland.

Albert Serran: Spanish centre-back moved that summer, playing in Cyprus, Albania, India and Iceland before retiring two years ago.

Yves Ma-Kalambay: Congolese international keeper who played in Belgium after Swansea, returning to the EFL with Wycombe in 2017 before retiring two years later.

Manager - Brendan Rodgers: Defied the odds to guide Swansea to mid-table via wins over Arsenal, Liverpool and champions-elect Manchester City before leaving for Anfield. Had league and cup success at Celtic before winning the FA Cup at Leicester and then returning to Glasgow and recently completing the double.