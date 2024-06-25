‘His agents are playing with fire’ – Barcelona defender’s continuity is an open case

Ronald Araujo’s tenure at FC Barcelona remains a hot topic. Despite a contract that binds him to the club until 2026, Barcelona are keen to secure an extension to fend off the growing interest he has garnered recently.

Interestingly, their numerous efforts to lock his future have hit a wall. It is crucial to note that Araujo has consistently expressed his contentment at Barça and his desire to achieve great success with the club.

Nevertheless, discussions over a new contract for Barcelona’s vice-captain have stalled, fueling speculation about his future.

In recent weeks, the interest in Araujo has surged. While Bayern Munich appear to have withdrawn from the chase, new contenders have emerged, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Al-Ittihad from the Saudi League.

Given this situation, Araujo’s representatives are diligently working to secure the best possible deal from Barcelona. However, the club’s ongoing financial difficulties complicate the negotiations.

Barcelona are both calm and worried

Inside Barcelona, there is unanimous agreement that losing Araujo is unthinkable. Both the manager, Hansi Flick, and President Joan Laporta are adamant about keeping him.

Yet, there is a growing sense of unease as Araujo’s agents continue to stall the renewal talks. The possibility of selling Araujo if he does not renew his contract soon is a sensitive topic.

Barcelona have made no progress in Ronald Araujo’s extension.(Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

While Laporta is unwilling to even consider this scenario, the player’s agents are playing with fire, confirms Adrian Sanchez, a journalist close to the club, to Barça Universal.

Barcelona’s financial constraints and the abundance of central defenders in the squad did force the sports management to contemplate negotiating for the Uruguayan. Despite this, Laporta has always opposed selling Araujo, a stance strongly supported by Flick.

For these reasons, Barcelona’s sports management has already reached out to Araujo’s agents to start negotiating a contract renewal. The initial discussions, however, did not go well.

In his previous renewal, Araujo was promised a substantial improvement, which does not seem to match the current offer. Consequently, everything is on hold, pending further meetings.

Araujo wants to stay

At Barça, there is a sense of anticipation and cautious optimism. Araujo’s camp is urging patience, assuring that the player is solely focused on continuing his career at the club.

They emphasize that Araujo has never shown an inclination towards leaving and that the rumours of a potential move to another European club are more a product of internal Barça speculation.

Moreover, they highlight that Araujo is pleased with Flick’s arrival and eager to embark on a new project under his leadership. This mutual satisfaction between player and coach is crucial for Barcelona as they navigate this delicate phase of contract negotiations.

Araujo’s future at FC Barcelona, therefore, remains a matter of intense scrutiny and strategic manoeuvring.

The club’s management, while navigating financial hurdles, is committed to retaining their star defender. As both parties work towards a resolution, the focus remains on ensuring Araujo continues to be a pivotal part of Barcelona’s future.